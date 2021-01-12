Halo Infinite won’t have a battle royale mode claims leaker

There's another rumor circulating about Halo Infinite's supposed battle royale mode, except this rumor claims that the upcoming game actually won't feature the mode.

Earlier today, a post on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit highlighted several posts from storied leaker Klobrille, claiming to know details surrounding Halo Infinite. Chiefly, Klobrille claims that there won't be a battle royale mode in 343's upcoming game, but will be replaced with a "Big Team Battle 2.0" mode, which would be a massive mode featuring vehicles, squad spawning, Pelican drops, and more.

Additionally, the leaker claims that Forge mode will be "massively expanded upon" in Halo Infinite, even to the point where if players wanted a battle royale mode, they could simply create the mode in Forge. That's a huge expansion on the Forge mode from Halo 5: Guardians.

Halo once was a series about setting trends, not following them. The fact 343 tries to go back to this principle is a good thing.Forge will be MASSIVELY expanded on in Halo Infinite. I’m sure if players would want to see a Halo Battle Royale mode, players could just create it.January 11, 2021

Of course, a battle royale mode for Halo Infinite has been rumored for Halo Infinite for a long time now, hence why Klobrille spoke about it. In November 2020, a rumor circulated that 343 was gearing up to launch a standalone battle royale mode for Halo Infinite at some point in 2021, which would be set on the Zeta Halo Ring.

Neither publisher Xbox or developer 343 have ever commented on the rumors concerning Halo Infinite's supposed battle royale mode. Either way, we'll have quite a wait to see if the game really does sport the battle royale mode, when Halo Infinite finally launches in late 2021 after a year-long delay from 2020.

If you've been left wanting to hear more about the Master Chief's next game over the past few months, you're not alone. Near the end of 2020, developer 343 announced that it would be "much more communicative" in the future, so we can expect clearer messaging surrounding the delayed game.

