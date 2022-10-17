Halo Infinite player creates Zelda: Ocarina of Time's Kokiri Forest in Forge mode

Halo Infinite's Forge isn't even out yet, and players are already making some ridiculous creations in it - now that includes the iconic opening area of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Halo YouTuber Red Nomster has been publishing videos of impressive Forge creations for months, and over the weekend, Ocarina of Time's Kokiri Forest joined the lineup. You can check out the visuals for yourself in the video below, but naturally it all looks quite a bit nicer in Halo Infinite than it did back on the Nintendo 64 in 1998.

It's an incredible recreation of the whole area, from Link's house to the Lost Woods. The really impressive part is that this isn't just a build - the map has its own unique gimmicks and gameplay effects. Ladders and caves have custom animations to let you climb and crawl just like in Zelda. There's a rock that rolls around the maze arena just like in the original.

There's even a stand-in for the fairy companion, Navi, who provides you with a handful of quest steps in order to complete the map.

Notably, this map has water - but Halo Infinite's Forge mode does not. The effect is achieved here with pure visual effects and trickery, as Red Nomster explains, saying that these effects alone probably drop the frame rate by around 20 frames per second.

343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite's Forge maps are twice as big as those from Halo 5 in the final big video about the mode today. From Squid Games to the PT demo, players have already been building lots of incredible creations, but Forge officially launches on November 8.

For more of the best FPS games, you know where to click.