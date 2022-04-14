Halo Infinite player counts drops below The Master Chief Collection on PC

Halo Infinite's player base was lower than that of The Master Chief Collection on PC earlier this week.

As first reported by Eurogamer, Halo Infinite's total player count on PC dropped down to 7842 earlier this week. Unfortunately, that means 343's latest shooter actually dipped below the player count of The Master Chief Collection, which rose to 9123 concurrent players at the same time.

It's a shame to see Halo Infinite's player base decline, but it hasn't happened overnight. Players of 343's latest game have constantly been speaking out about the lack of new content for the shooter since earlier this year, and a development lead at 343 even acknowledged earlier this month that players were "out of patience."

However, there might be a reason The Master Chief Collection's player count has seen a recent increase. A few days ago, 343 released the latest update for the collection across PC and Xbox platforms, introducing Halo 3 and ODST co-op cross-play, as well as the Flood into the game's Firefight mode. It could be that The Master Chief Collection's concurrent player count has eclipsed that of Halo Infinite because of this new update.

Flood Firefight. Halo 3 and ODST co-op crossplay. Full custom game browser support. And, that's just for starters. The latest update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection has officially arrived.🔥 https://t.co/CSJuE0U4rD pic.twitter.com/PA7I2YGHN3April 11, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, 343 finally announced concrete details on Halo Infinite's Season 2 last week. Season 2: Lone Wolves will launch early next month in May, as 343 commits to player-driven changes, including more customization content and better rewards in the season's Battle Pass. While Halo Infinite could be in for something of a comeback with its new content, it's still not a great look for it to have slipped behind a predecessor that's been out on PC for three years already.

