Halo Infinite dev: "We understand the community is simply out of patience"

Halo Infinite community director Brian Jarrad has acknowledged that "the community is simply out of patience" in a candid response to mounting requests regarding Season 2 of the mired shooter.

"There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints," Jarrard said on Reddit in a reply to one user asking for more transparency regarding Season 2's timetable. "We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations. It's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through.

"Right now the focus is on S2 and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks," he continues, echoing recent claims of Season 2 details coming soon. "Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates. We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

Jarrard offered similar sentiments in a tweet discussing 343's blog posts. "Just to manage expectations accordingly - the upcoming Infinite blog offers team perspectives on key Season 1 feedback themes," he explained. "While some work items are confirmed coming in S2, many others are in earlier/various stages of development with no firm ETA yet."

It sounds like 343 will summarize and share lessons learned from Season 1 before unveiling the new content coming in Season 2, which is scheduled to start in early May, some six months after Season 1 began.

Halo Infinite was delayed by nearly a year because 343 wasn't "proud" of it , but it has struggled to keep up with live service expectations since its solid launch. Its campaign co-op has also been delayed again ; it was originally planned to arrive on May 3 for the start of Season 2, but it's now scheduled for later in the season. Forge mode, which could give the community quite a bit to play with, is currently planned for Season 3.