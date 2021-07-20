Michael Myers is on the rampage in these exclusive Halloween Kills images

In 2018, Halloween performed a franchise reboot of sorts, serving as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic of the same name. The previous sequels were disregarded in an ambitious retcon that found killer Michael Myers institutionalised, and survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) – now a grandmother – still traumatised by the events 40 years earlier.

Directed by indie filmmaker David Gordon Green – who co-wrote, along with frequent collaborator Danny McBride – Halloween (2018) was a hit, and it wasn’t long before two sequels were announced: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Following a Covid delay, Halloween Kills is finally due to be released this autumn.

The middle chapter in this new trilogy, Kills picks up immediately after the finale of the first film, with Laurie, daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) fleeing the house where – spoiler! – they have left masked killer Myers to burn in the basement (or so they hope).

Halloween Kills is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine, which features new interviews with all of the key players in the slasher sequel. Below, you can see some exclusive new images via Total Film, including Myers on the attack, and Laurie, Karen and Allyson making their escape. Check them out below:

(Image credit: Universal)

(Image credit: Universal)

(Image credit: Universal)

The film is set over the course of one night, and is almost ready to be experienced as intended. “That’s why you make horror movies,” says Green of his excitement to finally watch Halloween Kills with a crowd. “You make them for the crowds. You make it for those reactions. You make it for that community which is just so loving. It’s exhilarating as a filmmaker to be a part of that connection.”

Halloween Kills opens in cinemas in the US and UK on 15 October. For much more on the film, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits newsstands in stores and on digital retailers from Friday, July 23. Check out the covers as shared by Jamie Lee Curtis herself, below:

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) A photo posted by on

