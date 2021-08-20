Hades Nectar - what is it and what it does

Hades Nectar is one of the many items and currency types you can uncover while escaping through the many dangerous dungeons of the underworld. It's a gift you can give to various characters in return for rewards that can help you progress. But getting more of it, and knowing who you should really give it to isn't always obvious. So our Hades Nectar guide will help you make the most of this important resource.

Hades tips | Hades weapon upgrades | Hades Erebus chambers | Hades God Mode

What is Hades Nectar?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades Nectar is one of the many artefact currencies in the underworld. Gifting Nectar to NPCs is critical for your growth as your kinship with each character aids you in your escape from the underworld. By gifting Nectar to people they in turn gift you with Keepsakes, which bestow Zagreus with unique abilities. You only need to give Nectar to an NPC once to receive a keepsake, however, you can always gift a character more if you wish. By doing that improves that character's trust in Zagreus so much that they will offer a quest.

Only one keepsake can be equipped at a time and cannot be changed mid escape, however, if you purchase a regional keepsake from the House Contractors, you can change out your equipped keepsake anytime even in the middle of a dungeon crawl.

Each keepsake gives you something different and finding out what each NPC gives you and what they do can be overwhelming, so we’ve made a list below to make it slightly easier.

Where to find Hades Nectar

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

It can be found through different door chambers of the underworld or dealing with the Wretched Brooker, making it rather simple to get your hands on, however, collecting it is one thing. Knowing who to give it to, to earn the biggest rewards can involve a lot of trial and error if you're not pre-prepared.

Who to give Hades Nectar to

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Gifting Hades Nectar to various characters will earn you a keepsake that will help subsequent runs through the game. But knowing who to give it to and what you'll get isn't explained. These, then, are the Hades keepsakes you should ideally try and get first to make your escape attempts go a little smoother:

Cerberus - Old Spiked Collar. His Keepsake gives you Gains you +25 then 38 then 50 Health as you level up.

Eurydice - Evergreen Acorn. In the final encounter in each underworld region, take 0 damage the first 3/4/5 times foes hit you.

Hypnos - Chthonic Coin Purse. Receive 100/125/150 Obols to spend as you please, once per escape attempt.

These are the keepsakes you can find in the House of Hades. After each dungeon crawl and death, you return to the House of Hades, this is the best time to start handing out some saved up Nectar.

Achilles - Myrmidon Bralette. Take 20% less damage from the front and then 25 and 30% once you level up, however, 10% take more from the back. (Worth getting)

Nyx - Black Shawl. Deal 10% more damage to an undamaged enemy. This is increased to 15% and then 20%. Also, 10% more when hitting an enemy from behind. (Worth getting)

Charon - Bone Hourglass. Items you buy from Wells of Charon last for an extra 4 encounters (Worth getting)

Thanatos - Pierced Butterfly. Gain up to 2% more damage for each encounter you clear without taking damage.

Megaera - Skull Earring. Deal up to 40% more damage while at 35% Health or less. (Worth getting)

Orpheus - Distant Memory. Deal up to 30% more damage to distant foes. (Worth getting)

Dusa - Harpy Feather duster. Broken urns have a 6% chance to contain healing items.

Skelly - Lucky Tooth. Automatically restore up to 100 Health when your Life Total is depleted. Available once per escape. (Worth getting)

Hades - Sigil of Dead. Your Call becomes Hades' Aid, which briefly makes you Invisible; your God Gauge starts 10% then 20% and then 30% full. This one is unique as you can only receive it after the main story has ended with two Nectar gifts.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Mount Olympus is home to many of Zagreus’ relatives, who are all trying to help you escape the underworld. They will give you Boons, special upgrades given only by Gods. During each escape attempt these boons give you considerable power that can make each run easier. All of these are worth getting.

Zeus - Thunder Signet. The next Boon you find will be from Zeus. His blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Poseidon - Conch Shell. The next Boon you find will be from Poseidon. His blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Athena - Owl Pendant. The next Boon you find will be from Athena. Her blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Aphrodite - Eternal Rose. The next Boon you find will be from Aphrodite. Her blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Ares - Blood Filled Vial. The next Boon you find will be from Ares. His blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Artemis - Adamant Arrowhead. The next Boon you find will be from Artemis. Her blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Dionysus - Overflowing Cup. The next Boon you find will be from Dionysus. His blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Hermes - Lambent Plume. Gain 1.2% extra dodge chance and movement speed every time you beat an encounter quickly.

Demeter - Frostbitten Horn. The next Boon you find will be from Demeter. Her blessings have up to a 20% chance to be Rare or better.

Chaos - Cosmic Egg. Enter Chaos Gates without losing Health. Blessings from Chaos have up to a 40% chance to be Rare or better.

Sisyphus - Shattered Shackle. Your Attack, Special, and Cast each deal up to 100% damage while not empowered by a Boon.

Patroclus - Broken Spearpoint. After taking damage, become invulnerable for up to 1.5 sec. Refreshes after 7 Sec.

Persephone - Pom Blossom. After every 6/5/4 Encounters, gain +1 Lv. (a random Boon grows stronger).