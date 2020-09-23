Hades weapon upgrades and how to get more Titan Blood

Wondering about Hades weapon upgrades? Then you'll need to know how to get more Titan Blood, as the two go hand in hand. In a nutshell, you need to beat the game multiple times, ideally using multiple weapons, in order to accumulate Titan Blood and strengthen your weapons. That said, there are a few nuances to this process that are easy to miss, so here's a quick primer on this slightly obtuse but utterly essential upgrade system.

How to upgrade weapons in Hades

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Collecting Daedalus Hammers during escape attempts will give your weapons temporary upgrades, but to permanently upgrade them, you'll need to unlock and improve their Aspects using Titan Blood.

Aspects won't be available when you first get a weapon; you'll need to unlock all six weapons using Cthonic Keys to get access to them in the first place. And even then, you'll only have three of the four Aspects on each weapon to start.

Once you get all six weapons, you can check their Aspects by hitting "Reveal" at the armory slot of your equipped weapon. You can upgrade these Aspects by spending Titan Blood. It takes five Titan Blood to max out a weapon's topmost, basic Aspect, and their other Aspects cost around 15 Titan Blood each.

How to unlock all Hades weapon Aspects

To unlock hidden fourth Aspects, you'll first need to unlock the final Aspect on Varatha the spear, the Aspect of Guan Yu. To do so, you'll need to reach (not defeat) the final boss and upgrade any five Aspects. You can upgrade the Aspects of any weapon, and if you want to save Titan Blood, you can always upgrade their basic Aspect first.

Once you have five Aspect upgrades and you've reached the final boss, talk to Achilles on the left side of the underworld base and he'll reveal the chant you need to unlock the Aspect of Guan Yu. Go, erm, talk to Varatha and you'll unlock its hidden Aspect.

The hidden Aspects of the other five weapons can now be unlocked as well, but they have their own requirements:

Stygius - Aspect of Arthur: spend five Titan Blood on Stygius Aspects and then talk to Nyx.

Aegis - Aspect of Beowulf: spend five Titan Blood on Aegis Aspects and then talk to Chaos.

Coronacht - Aspect of Rama: spend five Titan Blood on Coronacht Aspects and then talk to Artemis (through her boons).

Malphon - Aspect of Gilgamesh: spend five Titan Blood on Malphon Aspects and then talk to Asterius, the minotaur in Elysium, when you encounter him solo as a miniboss.

Exagryph - Aspect of Lucifer: spend five Titan Blood on Exagryph Aspects and then talk to Zeus (through his boons).

How to get more Titan Blood in Hades

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

As you may have noticed, you won't really get anywhere with weapon upgrades if you don't know how to get more Titan Blood. You'll get your first Titan Blood after beating the first boss, and you'll get another one by beating the final boss. To quickly get more, you can beat these same bosses with all six weapons, earning up to 12 Titan Blood through normal escape attempts. After that, you'll need to crank up the Heat Gauge to get more.

The Heat Gauge is unlocked after you beat the final boss. It's a list of modifiers that make the game more difficult and reset the boss rewards, or bounties. Each modifier has a Heat value, and the minimum Heat level to receive bounties increases by one each time you beat a boss with a given weapon.

Let's say I beat the game with the Malphon fists for the first time. If I want to earn more Titan Blood on my next Malphon run, I'll need to increase the Heat value to one using a one-point modifier. I don't want to go over one Heat right now, though, because that will just make the game more difficult without improving my rewards. When I clear the game on one Heat, I'll get the same bounties as last time: two Titan Blood, one Diamond, and one Ambrosia. If I want to get more loot using Malphon, I'll need to up the Heat to two, and so on and so forth.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

This is your main way of getting more Titan Blood: incrementally raising the Heat for specific weapons and continually beating bosses. To go along with this, you can get more Titan Blood by trading in Ambrosia at the underworld merchant in the southeast corner. One Ambrosia is good for one Titan Blood, and Ambrosia are generally less useful (especially early on), so don't be afraid to trade some in.

You can also occasionally purchase Titan Blood from Charon's shop in the final region, provided you have 1,200 gold to spare. This generally isn't worth it, though, because that 1,200 gold could be spent on boons and power ups that will help you beat the final boss and unlock a new Heat tier. In other words, don't buy Titan Blood unless you're very confident you can beat the final boss.

Finally, clearing some prophecies will award Titan Blood. You can get a quick boost of 10 Titan Blood by beating the final boss with all six weapons. Combined with the 12 Titan Blood you'll get from bosses on those six runs, this will give you a tidy sum of Titan Blood to start upgrading Aspects.