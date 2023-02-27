Guy Ritchie has been "kicking some ideas around" for Aladdin 2

Guy Ritchie has an update on Aladdin 2 – and it seems the director is keen to return to the world of live-action Disney.

"I'd very much like to," Ritchie told Collider (opens in new tab) when asked if he'd be interested in making a sequel to 2019's Aladdin. "I can't tell you how much I enjoyed that experience. It was a great experience. That whole Disney thing, as you can imagine, is such a professional outfit. Just from that perspective, it was so much fun. I would very much like to, we'll wait and see. We have been kicking some ideas around for some time now, but it'd be great to do, it would be great to go back there."

A sequel was announced back in 2020 by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), which reported that Ritchie was returning to the director's chair, but there haven't been any updates since. Ritchie's original live-action Aladdin remake starred Mena Massoud as the title character, alongside Will Smith as the Genie and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. It received mixed reviews, with a score of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, but made over $1 billion at the box office, so a sequel seems like a likely move from Disney.

Ritchie's next movie is Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, an action comedy starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett. The movie will hit US theaters on March 3 and is releasing on Prime Video in the UK on April 7.

As for Disney, their next live-action remake is The Little Mermaid, which arrives in theaters on May 26. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our guide to all the other new Disney movies coming our way, as well as our picks of 2023's most exciting movie release dates.