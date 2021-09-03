Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Essie Davis (The Babadook), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode from The Babadook director Jennifer Kent, bringing to life an original story from del Toro.

F Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Black Sails) star in an episode from Man of Steel and The Dark Knight writer David S Goyer, directed by David Prior (The Empty Man) and based on a Michael Shea short story.

Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) appear in an episode penned by Regina Corrado (Deadwood) and del Toro, directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos).

Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode based on a HP Lovecraft short story, written by Lee Patterson (The Colony), with Keith Thomas (Firestarter) directing.

Peter Weller (RoboCop) stars in an episode written by Aaron Stewart-Ahn and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), with Cosmatos also directing.

With no casting details announced just yet, another episode is penned by Mika Watkins (Black Mirror), based on a HP Lovecraft short story, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight).

David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode from writer/director Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal), based on a Henry Kuttner short story.

Another episode without a confirmed cast will be directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and penned by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on an Emily Carroll short story.

The series is billed by Netflix to be "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror" with episodes that will be "sophisticated and sinister" and range from "macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy." (H/T Gizmodo) Del Toro executive produces, along with J Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, and Regina Corrado.

There's no release date for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities just yet, but the next del Toro film to be released is Nightmare Alley, which will be out this December 3. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix horror movies to fill out your watchlist.