GTA San Andreas speedrunner meets the dev who programmed the nonsense that destroyed her run, and he's "so sorry"

Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij has been spilling some of the deepest secrets of the PS2 Grand Theft Auto games for ages now, and now he's stepped in to make himself a willing scapegoat for a disastrous San Andreas speedrun.

Earlier this month, Vermeij explained the "embarrassing" bug behind San Andreas's plane crashes. Now, a speedrunner who goes by AlolaGirly says on Twitter that "I am officially one of the victims of this in the worst way possible. I was already upset with my run, and these two happened and I want to flip my table." Check out the YouTube video below if you want to see the unluckiest plane crash a video game can possibly muster.

The other incident in that video sees AlolaGirly get absolutely wasted when a police car suddenly swerves to the right, seemingly out of nowhere, while she's riding on a motorcycle. CJ eats pavement and gets busted by the cops, as if the plane crash wasn't enough to ruin the run. A rage quit swiftly followed.

"The car AI was also my code," Vermeij said in response on Twitter. "So yeah… so sorry…"

Vermeij has revealed a lot about the inner workings of PS2-era GTA over the past few months, unraveling the mystery of GTA 3's three moons and explaining how San Andreas characters can reach out of mirrors "horror movie style" because of a nifty technique to get around a lack of video memory.

