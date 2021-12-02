GTA Online Winter Update release date has potentially been revealed

The next GTA Online DLC is expected to arrive on December 14, according to the game's latest update.

As noted by GTA reporter Tez2, the latest weekly update, which arrived today, has been extended by an extra week, and will end on Tuesday, December 14. That's likely to mean that the game's larger winter update will arrive on or shortly after that date, as Tez2 has encouraged players to "allocate some time off for the DLC release on Dec 14th."

Better allocate some time off for the DLC release on Dec 14th. https://t.co/btaXORirNZDecember 2, 2021 See more

That date lines up pretty close to the last two Winter updates. 2019's entry arrived on December 19, while 2020's - which introduced the significant Cayo Perico update - dropped on December 15.

It's not entirely clear what we should expect in this year's Winter Update, but Tez2 has previously dropped a few hints. Reportedly codenamed 'Fixers' - potentially pointing to some similarities to the Tuners update - it's said to focus on a "music-centered" legitimate business. Datamining has previously suggested that the update could have something to do with running (or stealing from) a nightclub, and that Dr Dre's work with Rockstar will feature .

Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything yet, but if the double-length weekly update truly is a hint as to an upcoming Winter Update, fans are expecting an announcement sometime in the next week or so, so if you're planning to get involved straight away, it might be worth saving up your in-game currency.

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Props | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card