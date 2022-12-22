GTA Online players are being hunted by The Gooch this Christmas

The Gooch is terrorizing GTA Online players to ring in the Holidays.

Earlier today, a new threat descended on GTA Online players. The Gooch is a mugger inspired by the Grinch, except he can target anyone in GTA Online at random, stealing weapons, items, and even cash from them in the process.

The Gooch can appear randomly, so he's basically Resident Evil 3's Nemesis. If you can kill The Gooch, however, not only will he drop all your stolen gear and money plus an extra $25,000 in GTA bucks, but you'll also get his terrifying mask to don on your player character.

The villain is surprisingly hard to kill, as you can see in the video above. If you want to be in with a chance of a showdown with The Gooch, you need to have at least two people in your GTA Online session, and be outside, without venturing into a building or activating a mission.

Oh, and there's also a Die Hard tribute going around in GTA Online right now. If you head to the tallest skyscraper in Los Santos, you can find a chopper and police having a shootout with a gunman, inspired by John McTiernan's movie.

In #GTAOnline there's a new event based on Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie), where you can unlock the new WM 29 Pistol. Check out the video here: https://t.co/yfiQv4J1BW pic.twitter.com/WaoRsTTwPYDecember 22, 2022 See more

If you can kill all the shooters on the rooftop, you'll be rewarded with the WM 29. This pistol is supposedly inspired by the Beretta 92FS, which cop John McClane uses throughout Die Hard.

Also, yes, you'll be glad to know that there are GTA Online snowmen to find alongside other festive treats. It's truly the season to be jolly.