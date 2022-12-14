How to get the GTA Online Acid Lab

To get the GTA Online Acid Lab, which is a mobile drug laboratory housed in a Brickade 6x6 truck, you need to complete all six First Dose missions followed by a freeroam setup mission to steal the necessary equipment so you can get the business started. Unsurprisingly, this is all part of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update and the Acid Lab is your reward for clearing the initial story missions with the Fooliganz, but there's still some work you need to do first in GTA Online to get behind the wheel of this rolling narcotics factory. If you want to know how to get the Acid Lab in GTA Online, we've got all the details.

How to access the GTA Online Acid Lab

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get access to the GTA Online Acid Lab, you first need to complete all six of the First Dose Dax Contact Missions from the Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Welcome to the Troupe Designated Driver Fatal Incursion Uncontrolled Substance Make War not Love Off the Rails

The last mission involves stealing the Brickade 6x6 truck and stashing it in The Freakshop, but you'll then need to complete a freeroam mission by visiting one of the marked warehouses to steal the necessary lab equipment to convert it into the Acid Lab. Inside the warehouse, eliminate the guards then use the forklift to load up the equipment onto the Flatbed truck, before driving it back to The Freakshop while dealing with any enemies who attack you en route.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To get the GTA Online Acid Lab up and running, speak to Mutt near the truck and pay the GTA$750,000 fee to install the lab equipment – though this is free if you subscribe to GTA+. When you set up the lab you'll also get access to the Manchez Scout C motorbike alongside the Brickade 6x6, which you can use for sell missions with your product.

Once you've purchased it you can run it as a business, which operates separately from the Motorcycle Club drug business if you own it, so the two can run in tandem. Either talk to Mutt at The Freakshop or call him from your phone contacts to request supplies for the Acid Lab, which cost GTA$60,000 each and you'll need to resupply three times to get a full stock unless you upgrade your equipment. This equipment upgrade costs GTA$250,000 but it's a wise investment, as it increases the sale value of a full supply from GTA$237,500 to GTA$335,200 so shouldn't take long to recoup your investment. You'll also get a high demand bonus when selling in public sessions, so weigh up whether that extra incentive is worth the risk of other players interfering with your product.