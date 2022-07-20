GTA 6 speculation sparked by huge Rockstar hiring push

As Grand Theft Auto 6 development continues along at a steady pace, Rockstar Games has kicked things up a gear with a huge hiring push.

As spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), Rockstar Games is now hiring for 227 positions across its global studios, with 70 new jobs popping up in the last few days alone if you look at Hitmaker (opens in new tab).

The jobs on offer cover a wide range of development disciplines, from mission design to vehicle physics – all standard fare for a Rockstar game. Opportunities at Rockstar’s central GTA hub Rockstar North are included, though you’ll find gigs just about anywhere the developer has a presence.

It’s worth noting that some of these jobs could well be for GTA Online, with Rockstar New York looking for someone to oversee “adoption and acquisition” of GTA+, and Rockstar San Diego seeking an associate designer for open-world events, which there are plenty of in GTA Online.

While the jobs could be for numerous different projects at Rockstar, it’s been reported that the developer is currently focused on Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar has reportedly canned GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters, while plans for Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have also been reportedly shelved for now. More officially, Rockstar has confirmed that “major themed content updates” for Red Dead Online have also been killed as it focuses on GTA 6.

We also recently learned that GTA 6 might be codenamed 'Fireball' according to one actor’s resume.