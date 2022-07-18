GTA 6 might be codenamed 'Fireball' according to actor resume

GTA 6 could have multiple codenames, a recent addition to an actor’s resume suggests.

As spotted on Twitter (opens in new tab), actor Natonia Monet recently added the character 'Tamara' from 'Fireball Video Game' to her resume (opens in new tab). According to the actor’s past works, 'Fireball' is being made by Rockstar Games but the project mysteriously vanished from the resume site just a few hours after it was initially discovered.

With help from the Wayback Machine (opens in new tab), we can see that Monet's resume did include project 'Fireball' as of July 15, 2022.

It was previously thought that GTA 6 ’s codename was 'Project Americas' but it’s possible that the high-profile project could have multiple codenames to keep the game firmly under wraps. It’s unclear why 'Fireball Video Game' was removed from Monet’s resume but it’s most likely that Rockstar doesn’t want any info about the upcoming game to be released ahead of time.

GTA 6 actress Tamara's voice acting position 'Fireball Videogame' and 'Rockstar Games' has been removed on July 16th, a day after the discovery. #GTA6 #CODENAME #FIREBALL pic.twitter.com/PSEd0limtIJuly 17, 2022 See more

This isn’t the first time that an actor has accidentally let slip a small detail about GTA 6. Last August, Actor and musician Dave Jackson shared on Facebook that he has been cast as police chief Captain McClane in the upcoming game. It would be safe to assume that, considering the voice acting stage of development is fairly early on, we still have a way to go until GTA 6 is due to release. In fact, a leaker has claimed it might not be here before the end of 2024.

In other GTA 6 news, Rockstar recently said that GTA 6 needs to be "the best it can possibly be" following the announcement that Red Dead Online will no longer be receiving major content updates so the team can focus on the next Grand Theft Auto title. It’s also been recently revealed by a leaker that the GTA 6 engine is apparently ahead of its time.