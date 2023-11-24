GT7 players need to check out this Black Friday PS5 steering wheel deal

I hate to say this, but PS5 controller deals have been completely weak sauce this Black Friday.

Luckily, if you're a racing sim enthusiast, you're not totally out of luck. While there's no discount on the DualSense Edge and bargains on the Victrix Pro BFG and Razer Wolverine V2 Pro are restricted to the UK, the best PS5 steering wheel overall is currently at its lowest-ever price.

The Logitech G923 is down to a new low of only $279 at Amazon in a special Black Friday PS5 deal. Now, yes, there are newer racing wheels out there, the Logitech G Pro packs a whole new level of quality and high-end detail in, but when you want features to marry up with price, our go-to PS5 recommendation has to go to Logi's slightly older G923.

Racing sim setups can cost a fortune if you're not careful, so getting a discount on one of these high-end PS5 controllers can be a bit of a lifesaver. The G923, and indeed the slightly older G920, have both been staples of the steering wheel market for a while now, but the closest we've ever seen the G923 get to this price was back in late October when it hit closer to the $300 mark.

In this deal, you can be confident that you're getting a great price because it's not common to find something of this quality for this cheap, especially not from a top brand like Logi (that may or may not charge pretty high prices for their kit).

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals | $399.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Getting a saving of over $100 on a premium racing wheel setup (with pedals) is always going to be worth considering. If you've been holding off on a proper driving sim setup until now, this might just be your sign to treat yourself. Granted, this is still a hefty investment, but we've never seen this wheel so cheap. Buy it if:

✅ You want one of the best racing wheels out there

✅ You are looking to upgrade from a more basic wheel



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save up for the premium G Pro



Price Check: Amazon OOS| Best Buy: $299.99

UK Equivalent:

If you're in the UK, annoyingly this deal won't stand for you. The G923 does appear to be on offer at Amazon, but upon further inspection, it's actually sitting above its average price, meaning it's not really a "discount", and certainly not one worth recommending.

The good news is, you can make a genuine saving on the slightly older G920, which is only £179 at Amazon, which is well below its £217 average.

(Image credit: Logitech)

It's worth mentioning that while this deal in particular is PS5-specific, this wheel is also compatible with Xbox and PC, and that model is available for the same price. That means if you're keen on a more serious racing setup for Forza games or F1 23, you can make the most of this historically low price as well.

On PS5 however, this deal would go hand in hand with a purchase of PSVR 2, since the Gran Turismo 7 port is one of the best games on the platform. If you're in the UK, you might still be able to make the most of this PSVR 2 and Gran Turismo bundle I found earlier in the week.

Nonetheless, the G923 is a fantastic racing wheel. In our review, we had this to say:

"When you consider the features it offers and the overall build quality, this is probably one of the top wheels of recent years, and quite possibly the best value-for-money set-up on the market."

For more Black Friday gaming deals, check out the hand-selected recommendations below.

Today's best Black Friday deals

Grab more Black Friday deals with our coverage of Black Friday Xbox deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, and Black Friday Meta Quest deals.