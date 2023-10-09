Greta Gerwig says her next movie is already giving her nightmares

Barbie director Greta Gerwig is already working on her next movie – and it sounds like it's seriously stressing her out.

Speaking at a Q&A as part of London Film Festival, Gerwig talked about her next project, though crucially didn't reveal any details about what that might actually be. She commented that she is "in the writing process" on the mystery film, and it's giving her "recurring nightmares" (H/T Deadline).

While Gerwig hasn't confirmed what her next film will be, it is known that she's working on at least two Narnia movies for Netflix. The director previously shared with the Inside Total Film podcast that she's "terrified" of that undertaking, so, connecting some dots, it seems likely she was discussing her trip through the wardrobe at LFF, too.

"I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it," she told Total Film of her Narnia project. "But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

Barbie absolutely smashed the box office and became a worldwide phenomenon, so we're sure Gerwig's Narnia movies will bring the Kenergy whenever they eventually arrive.

During the Q&A, Gerwig also shared that she snuck into Barbie screenings in New York during opening weekend, making a key adjustment if she thought it was necessary. "I went around theaters, stood in the back, and turned up the volume if I felt it wasn't playing at the perfect level," she revealed. "It was the most thrilling thing."

