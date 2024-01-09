Gravity Rush fans are sinking into the void after movie clips emerge, say it's "criminal that it won't be animated"

Sony seemingly just revealed a Gravity Rush movie is in the works, but it's caused nothing but pain for many long-time fans of the PlayStation series.

Yesterday, January 8, Sony held their CES 2024 briefing, where a pretty unusual clip appeared during its presentation. Chronicled below, clips from what looked like a Gravity Rush movie were shown during the presentation, seemingly confirming a live-action movie adaptation is in the works from the studio. Deadline reported the movie was in progress back in 2022, but this is the first time we've seen anything official from Sony.

short Gravity Rush film clip (begins at 2:15) https://t.co/D4jLrDamDe pic.twitter.com/Ekf5kcZZbkJanuary 9, 2024 See more

You might think that this would be good news to Gravity Rush fans, but you'd be sorely mistaken. Loads of fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration at the Gravity Rush series being revived as a live-action movie, not as an actual game. One recurring point of frustration is how Sony deliberately removed protagonist Kat from a PS4 background at one point, quite literally relegating the character to the vaults.

Sony literally didn't want you to remember Gravity Rush existed until they could sell a movie to you.The jokes write themselves. https://t.co/6Kc6uqx16c pic.twitter.com/MsiKLvv9gUJanuary 9, 2024 See more

Another point of hurt is that the movie is live action instead of animated. Plenty of fans think animation would've been a better route for Sony to go, given the game's sublime cell-shaded art style and existing anime works. You can see a little snippet of Gravity Rush's art style at play in the Overture anime series, a two-episode taster meant to bridge the gap between the first and second games.

As much as I desire for the Gravity Rush film to be visual eyecandy, it's criminal that it won't be animated - Overture does an exemplary example of what could've been U.U #GravityRush pic.twitter.com/H7H7ER4N0HJanuary 9, 2024 See more

But perhaps all this frustration stems from another area: the Gravity Rush 2 servers. As the tweet below notes, online servers for the sequel were turned off for good in July 2018. That was just 18 months after the game launched in January 2017, and that was after a six-month extension Sony bestowed after outcry from players.

KAT SWEEP BAYBEE NOW BRING THE GRAVITY RUSH 2 SERVERS BACK ON LINE SONY YOU BITCH https://t.co/iMHh3XRe2n pic.twitter.com/YYa5ChM8wKJanuary 9, 2024 See more

All of this is to say that Gravity Rush fans weren't on good terms with Sony to begin with – and that was before it resurrected their series as a less-than-ideal movie. Fans really wanted a new game, and it doesn't look like they're getting that anytime soon.

