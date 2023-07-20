New Gran Turismo trailer raises the stakes, sees David Harbour get tough

A new trailer for Gran Turismo has arrived – and the stakes have gotten even higher.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see that coaches Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) and Danny Salter (David Harbour) don't really have that much faith in the GT program – which is designed to turn avid players of the video game into real-life race car drivers. Danny gives an extra dose of tough love to Jann (Archie Madekwe), however, because he thinks he has a shot at becoming a skilled driver.

What's especially cool about Gran Turismo is that it's not just you're average video game adaptation: it's based on a true story, albeit one that feels like a fever dream. In 2008, Sony partnered with Nissan to create GT Academy – a training academy that provided Gran Turismo players with the real-life opportunity to train as professional race car drivers. Jann Mardenborough was one of those players – who would go on to become a successful professional driver. The program, which won several awards and succeeded in producing a number of professional drivers, ended in 2016.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9), the cast includes Darren Barnet, Dijmmon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Emelia Hartford, Richard Cambridge, and Thomas Kretschmann. Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (Creed 3) penned the screenplay.

Gran Turismo is set to hit theaters on August 11.