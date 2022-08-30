Grab this force feedback Xbox steering wheel for a record low price this week

Xbox steering wheels can come with some particularly hefty price tags, especially if you're looking at top of the range features like Force Feedback and a three-paddle plank. By contrast, the usually-$299.99 Hori Force Feedback steering wheel has just dropped to $200.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a brand new record low price.

You're saving $99 in total here, and grabbing the full sized Xbox steering wheel for a rate $50 lower than we've ever seen before at Amazon. That's excellent value considering the immersive Force Feedback system in play, as well as the metal shifters and eight customizable profiles on offer. For reference, the Logitech G923 offers a similar spec sheet at $399.99 (though is currently on sale for $359.99 (opens in new tab)). You're spending $150 less here, without dropping those core premium features of the much-celebrated Logitech device.

If you want to spend even less on your Xbox Series X accessories, we'd also recommend taking a look at the Hori Overdrive Xbox steering wheel. This $119 model does sacrifice Force Feedback features, and drops a pedal from your plank, but still offers a full-sized racing wheel design for anyone looking to tinker.

You'll find both of these models outlined just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more discounts on Xbox steering wheels further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Hori Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX for Xbox | $299.99 $200.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $99 - The Hori Force Feedback steering wheel is nearly $100 off at Amazon right now, dropping the $299.99 MSRP down to just $200.99. That's a strange sales price, but for just (effectively) $200 you're getting a solid Force Feedback device with a three-paddle shifter panel and full Xbox Series X / S / One compatibility.



(opens in new tab) Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive | $119.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While it's not on sale, the Hori Racing Wheel Overdrive is an excellent budget alternative to the bells and whistles of the Force Feedback model. You're still getting a full-sized device here, with a 270-degree rotation and two-paddle board to use as well.



More of today's best Xbox steering wheel deals

Whether you're looking for a more premium Xbox racing wheel, or something that can double up as a PC steering wheel, you'll find all the lowest prices on some of our favorite models just below.

