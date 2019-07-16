Grab this absolutely amazing 55", 4K OLED LG TV for an insane $1,200 off

A bit of an unlikely source for a hot sale in the midst of the Amazon Prime Day game deals, but Dell currently has a ridiculous deal on an incredible LG TV, the OLED55C8AUA. The 55" OLED, 4K beauty is all the way down to $1,300 on Dell's digital storefront right now, a crazy discount from the MSRP of $2,500. Even though 4K TV prices have been falling off a cliff lately, this is one of the best deals we've seen on an OLED thus far.

This model is extremely well specced, as you'd expect for a TV that retails for $2,500. It's got a great 120Hz refresh rate (in case you want to hook your PC up to it and you've got a great gaming PC to push high FPS), HDR, 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, and a built in processor. It also features LG's ThinQ artificial intelligence suite to help dynamically sharpen and improve image quality, and has Google Assistant built in. It can even link up with any of your Alexa devices, if you snagged something during the Prime Day blitz of cheap smart devices.

There's no two ways about it: this is a really awesome TV at a frankly fairly shocking price point. If you want to grab one of these, you should jump on it immediately, as they'll likely sell through quickly.

