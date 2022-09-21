Grab the Corsair MP600 Pro PS5 SSD for its lowest price yet at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your console storage for less, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB is the PS5 SSD deal you need. It's available for $124.99 (was $184.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab). A saving of $60, it's the equal lowest price ever for the SSD drive with the hard drive formerly available at the same price back in August. Over the last few months, the SSD has gradually come down in price so, while we're hopeful it won't jump back up, it seems unlikely to get any lower just yet. Buy it now and you've got it just in time for the Fall rush of new releases too.

The Corsair MP600 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs around. It includes a superior heatsink to much of the competition and provides performance that's on par with the internal storage already included. Our review unit didn't quite hit the projected 7,100MB/s max sequential read speeds that were promised but 5,581.505MB/s was more than respectable enough. For this particular model, you get 1TB of space, effectively doubling the PS5's storage capacity.

Besides being an ideal choice for PS5 owners, the Corsair MP600 Pro is also a reliable bet for anyone looking for the best SSD for gaming on PC too, even if it isn't the fastest around. Simple to install, whether you're hooking it up to your PS5 or PC, $124.99 is a great price for this amount of speedy storage.

