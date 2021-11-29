Grab the best keyboard of 2021 at its lowest ever price, as the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gets a $50 discount

Here's a great Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deal for you. It's the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard, coming in at its lowest-ever price of just $199.99. That's a $50 saving at Amazon off of the $249.99 listing.

This is a historic low price for the Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard from Razer and it's well worth the money. I can tell you that with some certainty, given that GamesRadar+ recently named the Hustman V2 Analog as the best gaming keyboard in the GamesRadar Hardware Awards for 2021. This $50 discount brings the price down below $200 and it just isn't going to be beaten in the Cyber Monday keyboard deals this year.

Of all the Cyber Monday keyboard and mouse deals for 2021 that we've seen so far, this one from Amazon might be the best yet. The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 is one hell of an offer that you should grab while you still can – we don't see this staying in stock for long.

There's more info on this Cyber Monday keyboard deal below. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals too.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard | $249.99 Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - GamesRadar's best keyboard for 2021 is at its lowest ever price at Amazon. This $50 saving brings the cost of this fantastic bit of kit down below $200 and you really shouldn't miss out on a good sale while you still can.



