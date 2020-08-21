Grab Apple's iPad deals with deep discounts at Amazon right now

The iPad mini has long been one of the best tablets that Apple has to offer, even though it spent years without an update. All of that changed in 2019, however, when it was refreshed to include new processors and a lot more besides. As luck would have it, Amazon is offering up to £50/$50 off the latest models.

The iPad mini is great for a number of reasons, the most prominent being that it's a lot smaller than the larger, more productivity-orientated Pro models that have got the bulk of Apple's attention in recent years. If you fancy reading in bed or using the tablet one-handed, this is the iPad for you.

It has a 7.9-inch Retina display, which is really crisp and displays colors well, an A12 Bionic chip inside that's really fast, an 8MP back camera and 7MP front camera, stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

On top of that, Apple Pencil support (separate purchase required of course) is present and correct, meaning you can draw, doodle, and whatever else until your heart's content. It's a real deal iPad, basically, but small.

It's also $50 off in the US for just $349.99 at Amazon. The iPad mini does what it says on the tin: a smaller, more nimble iPad than the Pro models with just as much pizzazz and a really cheap price tag at the moment. It doesn't get much better than this. The deal also applies to the Gold and Silver models.

If you fancy more storage (which, let's be real, you might), the 256GB version will have more than enough. The rest is basically the same, but if you can afford it, upgrading the storage capacity is a worthwhile investment, if only so you can download as much Netflix as you want.

Fancy something a bit bigger than the iPad mini? Amazon is offering smaller discounts on the iPad and iPad Air.

As the name suggests, the iPad Air is a beautifully thin and light tablet that has many of the same features as the iPad mini, like Pencil support and 10 hour battery life, but with a larger 10.5-inch display and support for Apple's Keyboards.

Also reduced from $329 to $279 at Amazon US.

The iPad, the most basic version of the tablet lineup, has also gotten a pretty decent discount, knocking almost £40/$50 off the price. If you don't mind having a larger, 10.2-inch device, this is the deal for you.

