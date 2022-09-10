Grab a Razer gaming keyboard for under $40 at Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on a Razer gaming keyboard at the moment, perfect for those who don't want to spend a fortune. The Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard is only $39.99 reduced from $59.99 (opens in new tab). With 33% off, you're getting a solid membrane gaming keyboard at an even better price than normal (that $59.99 MSRP is already particularly well placed). Barring a $39.97 sales price last month, this is a return to the keyboards lowest ever price. While this kind of offer on the Razer Cynosa V2 isn't entirely rare, it's one of the best Razer keyboards around so if you don't already own it, you need it.

The Razer Cynosa V2 feels great to type on with quiet membrane keys ensuring you won't bother anyone nearby. Yes, you miss out on a mechanical keyboard but that's hardly surprising in this price range. The keys still feel tactile and responsive with excellent actuation speed. Also, there are dedicated media controls and a full set of RGB LEDs too. You won't feel short-changed on functionality.

Our full review has all the insight you need but basically, paying $39.99 for this kind of keyboard is a great bet. There's little else out there that can compete with the Razer Cynosa V2, especially when it's this heavily discounted.

Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Cynosa V2 is a well-made gaming keyboard at a bargain price at Amazon. Looking good and feeling even better, you won't find a better keyboard at this price.



