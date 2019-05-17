Grab a free copy of the Ubisoft's extreme snowboard adventure Steep by signing up for Uplay

If you were looking to shred some virtual powder anytime soon then you're in luck as Ubisoft is giving away free copies of the PC version of Steep . All you have to do is head here and either sign into or register for Uplay and the copy is yours.

The giveaway runs from May 16 to 21 with copies getting permanently added to your Uplay library—not a bad deal. Steep originally came out on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in December of 2016.

Steep is a great sports game with a spectacular attention to detail and expansive open world. Our very own Sam Loveridge praised the games focus on player choice and hefty amount of in-game events to take part in, although the actual gameplay wore thin over time. Check out her review from when Steep from a couple of years back.

We haven't seen much from Steep in the news lately since Ubisoft cancelled the Nintendo Switch version in 2018. “The Steep team is wholly dedicated to supporting the live game, and made the decision to stop Steep development on the Nintendo Switch platform to focus on bringing new live content and challenges to Steep players instead," Ubisoft told Polygon in a statement late last year. "We’ll have more exciting news about the live game to share soon.”

You're out of luck if you were looking to play Ubisoft's snowboarder on Switch, but if you've got a PC this is the easiest way you'll be able to get it for a long time.