Good Omens season 2 finally has a release date.

The second season of the popular fantasy comedy is set to hit Prime Video on July 28, 2023. The series, based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, first premiered pack in 2019. A first look at the second season was revealed at New York City Comic Con last year.

Per Amazon, season two "explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

Mark Gatiss, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, and Reece Shearsmith are also returning for season 2, alongside series newcomers Nina Sosanya as Nina, Maggie Service as Maggie, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Miranda Richardson as demon Sax, and Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel. Jon Hamm will reprise his role as archangel Gabriel, with Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, however, are absent.

Neil Gaiman will continue to serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon. Gaiman is also working on season two of The Sandman, another adaptation of his work, over at Netflix.

