Good news: The Witcher 3 has fixed toxicity

The Witcher 3's next-gen update got a new PC patch earlier today, and to the delight of a grateful community, developer CD Projekt Red has fixed toxicity.

Has the Polish studio wiped out all toxicity in the Witcher fandom or indeed all of PC gaming? Sadly no; that's beyond the scope of this patch. What it has done is squash a pesky bug affecting Geralt's toxicity and his ability to drink potions in The Witcher 3, which is mighty nice because potions are pretty essential to staying alive. We can work on external toxicity later.

Today's patch also "further improves the overall stability" of the next-gen version of the game, which caused severe performance issues for many PC users . There are some photo mode fixes – "minor improvements including a vignette and some bug fixes" as The Witcher Twitter (opens in new tab) clarified – Arabic language support, Steam Deck tuning, and more, but apparently not enough to bump up the numerical game version.

Asked about when console players can expect more updates, The Witcher Twitter (opens in new tab) affirmed that "our dev teams are working towards hotfixes on all platforms as fast as we can, and we look forward to bringing further updates in the new year." At least PS5 and Xbox Series X owners weathered the next-gen jump better than PC gamers; on average, the game's much more playable on console as-is, and I guess that's just the price we PC gamers pay for such a flexible platform.