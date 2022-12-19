The Witcher 3's beleaguered PC port gets much-needed stability fix

A new hotfix for The Witcher 3's flashy new-gen version on PC is now available.

CD Projekt announced the new update for immediate release earlier today, on December 19. The hotfix is now available for anyone who owns the latest version of The Witcher 3, but thankfully it doesn't require players to download any new data at all, merely automatically updating.

We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3 on PC, which should improve the overall stability and performance, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change. Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/YHEjbfpgvGDecember 19, 2022 See more

Specifically, this PC hotfix remedies overall stability and performance issues for The Witcher 3. This should be good news for PC players, who have largely been speaking out about the performance issues plaguing the new version of The Witcher 3 on PC since last week when it first launched.

Less than 24 hours after The Witcher 3's new-gen version launched, CD Projekt acknowledged the port's performance issues. There wasn't an update released at the time for the PC port (today's patch is the first post-launch update for The Witcher 3's new-gen version), but CD Projekt promised at the time that further updates were on their way.

Given that this isn't a numbered update and a new download for The Witcher 3 on PC, it's undoubtedly a given we'll see new patches for the port shortly. The final sentence of the tweet above actually confirms this, in fact, writing that CD Projekt is busy "working on further improving the experience on all platforms." We should see console patches in addition to PC updates for The Witcher 3 relatively soon.

Here's our selection of games like The Witcher 3 to play while you wait for The Witcher 4's eventual release.