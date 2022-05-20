Good news Hobbitses, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still on track for Fall 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still on track to release this Fall, Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed.

To be clear, this is the same release window we learned about in a trailer released almost a year go, but it's only natural these days to regard video game release dates with some degree of skepticism, especially when it's been a while since the last update. But thankfully, in the case of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, we can still expect with a reasonable amount of confidence that it'll launch Fall 2022 as previously planned. "Our current target to release the game is Fall 2022," Daedalic revealed in a new Steam Q&A page for the game.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, we get some more specifics about when the game takes place in The Lord of the Rings canon. We'd heard before that the bulk of it takes place before the beginning of Fellowship of the Ring, but now Daedalic says it'll take place at the same time as the first few chapters of the Lord of the Rings series. It sounds like it'll center around a few key story beats that weren't explored in the books but were mentioned by other characters.

"The story of the game largely takes place in parallel to the early chapters of The Lord of the Rings, from Gollum's time in Mordor, his capture by Sauron and his interrogation by Gandalf," Daedalic says. "During this time, although very little is known about Gollum's adventures, there was enough to give us an excellent outline and timeframe for the setting."

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is due to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

