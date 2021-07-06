The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is coming late next year, new trailer confirms

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum unveiled a brand new trailer today during the Nacon Connect event, giving us our first look at new characters, including Gandalf the Grey, and some new environments. The publisher also narrowed down the Lord of the Rings: Gollum release window to Fall of 2022.

Just below, you can check out today's new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, dubbed "A Unique Promise," in which producer Harald Riegler gives a general overview of Gollum's standalone adventure. Alongside Gandalf, the Mouth of Sauron and Thranduil are also introduced in the trailer, and get to see some fresh gameplay footage and new areas from the game. Have a looksie:

First unveiled in 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a stealth-themed take on the world created by J.R.R. Tolkein. Daedalic Entertainment's upcoming adventure game features the chaotic creature adventuring around Mordor itself, as he attempts to elude all manner of nasty pursuers and generally make his way around the shadowy land unseen.

As we mentioned, this is a stealth-first game. As Gollum, you're obviously weaker than the orcs, trolls, and other monstrous creatures that inhabit Mordor and the surrounding land, so you're going to need to sneak past and deal with various enemies very quietly. This isn't Shadow of Mordor, where you could walk up to a handful of orcs and dispatch them in open combat.

Instead, you'll have to choose how to approach each situation. Gollum is obviously battling against his inner demons, as fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels or Peter Jackson's acclaimed film adaptations will remember, and so you'll have the option to lean into the good or evil side of the character. Gollum wants a more chaotic approach to things, while simple Smeagol will want to handle things a little quieter.

Right now, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new-gen exclusive game, and will be launching across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. While the game was originally slated to launch at some point later this year in 2021, it's since been delayed to 2022, and so we'll be adventuring around Mordor with Gollum at some point next year.

For more on why we're excited to play as one of Middle-earth's more infamous characters, head over to our Lord of the Rings: Gollum preview for more.