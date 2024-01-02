Godzilla x Kong director talks the monsters' new looks – and why this is finally his version of Godzilla

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will reunite the titular monsters once more – but, this time, they'll look a little different to their last outing.

Speaking to Total Film in our new issue, which features Godzilla x Kong on the cover and is out this Thursday, director Adam Wingard teased what we can expect from the two creatures in the new movie.

"Very specifically in the last film, I wanted Godzilla to have a continuity, to look the way that he had in King of the Monsters and the 2014 Godzilla," he explains. "But then I didn’t get a chance at doing my version of Godzilla. So now I wanted to do different things with the spines, and try different colours. I didn't want it to just be random; it's part of the story."

Godzilla isn't the only one getting a revamp, either, with Wingard adding: "And similarly with Kong, I wanted to give him some sort of new look as well. We grew his beard out, and gave him a little bit more grey hair and stuff."

The film already has one epic, action-packed trailer, which features Godzilla all powered up and glowing pink – looking very cool in the process.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse saga, and it will see the dynamic duo go up against a hidden danger that threatens both them and the human world. Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, and Brian Tyree Henry star.

Godzilla x Kong is released on April 12, 2024. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, January 4. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.