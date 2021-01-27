Godzilla vs. Kong release date delayed again in the US

Godzilla vs. Kong has been delayed again in the US – but not for long.

The movie will now debut in cinemas and on HBO Max on March 31 in North America, while its international release date remains unchanged for a week earlier on March 26. It's already been delayed once, with an original release date planned for November 2020.

The first official trailer recently dropped , hinting at all manner of destruction at the hands (paws? claws?) of Godzilla, Kong and maybe even another villain . Whatever happens, "one will fall" – thanks to the poster and the trailer, that much we know for certain.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie’s all-star cast includes Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgård, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ’s Bryan Tyree Henry.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, which began in 2014 with a reboot of Godzilla and was followed by Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters . This is the first time the titans have crossed paths, though.

Although Warner Bros. did not give a reason for this slightly delayed release date, the studio did confirm that James Wan's Malignant will hit the big (and small) screen on September 10. The horror-thriller from the director of Aquaman stars Peaky Blinders' Annabelle Wallis and Supernatural's Jake Abel.