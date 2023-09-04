Run for your life, the trailer for the new Godzilla movie is here

The trailer for new monster movie Godzilla Minus One has landed – and it’s shot right up our list of most-anticipated 2023 movies in just two minutes.

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III: The First), Minus One will be a reboot-of-sorts for the monstrous kaiju, as well as Toho’s first Godzilla movie since 2016’s Shin Godzilla.

Set in post-war Japan, Godzilla arrives during a tumultuous and economically fractious time for the country. As the movie’s synopsis reads: "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Hence, Minus Zero.

The trailer, however, goes from one to 100 pretty quickly. Godzilla wreaks havoc through city streets while, curiously, one woman recognizes the lizard-like kaiju.

From there, it’s all-out chaos as Minus One hints at government cover-ups, naval assaults, and widespread destruction. The movie’s tagline, "Survive and Fight", feels less like a warning and more like an ominous promise. For those who had been aching for a full-fat Godzilla movie, they don’t get much better and much more epic at first glance than Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One is set to premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1. A US release follows on December 1.

Over in the West, Godzilla will have a presence in Apple’s TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as part of Legendary and Warner Bros' expanding MonsterVerse.

For more on what’s coming your way over the next few months, check out our guides to new TV shows and upcoming movies.