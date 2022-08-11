God of War stars to host the Future Games Show Powered by Mana at Gamescom

God of War stars Christopher Judge and Danielle Bisutti are joining forces to host The Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

The duo, who you may recognise as the vocal talents behind God of War's Kratos and Freya, will guide you through all the show's big announcements, which kicks off on August 24 at 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. You can catch all the reveals on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), or right here on GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab).

You can expect around 50 games to be shown off during the big event, with publishers like Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and more well-represented. Some of the reveals will be left as a surprise for the day. However, the likes of relaxing farming adventure Lightyear Frontier, Goat Simulator 3, and the latest game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, The Devil in Me, will all be in attendance.

Judge, who has appeared in other games like Marvel's Avengers and World of Warcraft, says “The Future Games Show at Gamescom is the place to come and discover something new. Find out what our friends at GamesRadar are tipping to be the most exciting titles coming your way soon. There is a lot to see and Danielle and I will be there to guide you through. Don’t miss it!”

Bisutti adds: “I can’t wait to present the Future Games Show at Gamescom on August 24 with my long-time friend and sparring partner Christopher Judge! We have a great show lined up for you so make sure you join us for an incredible night of thrills and gaming excitement.”

For more information about what to expect, make sure to follow the Future Games Show Twitter account (opens in new tab), where plenty more will be revealed as we edge closer to the show.

If you're a streamer yourself, you'll be able to co-stream the show, or apply to become an official co-streaming partner. (opens in new tab)