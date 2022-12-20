God of War Ragnarok won almost everything at PlayStation's own GOTY awards

God of War Ragnarok has cleaned up at PlayStation's GOTY awards, and honestly, no one is surprised.

As revealed on the official PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), God of War Ragnarok was a lot of people's favorite PlayStation game this year after. These results come from PlayStation's own Game of the Year competition which saw players vote for their favorite games of 2022. The voting was spread across 16 categories and included nominees like Elden Ring , Stray , The Last of Us Part 1 , and more.

Although the games above did garner a lot of votes, it's clear that they were no match for God of War Ragnarok, which ended up winning in 11 out of the 16 categories. There were also prizes for the runners-up, as most of the categories feature a Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophy (in typical PlayStation fashion). So even if the likes of Horizon Forbidden West or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 didn't win first place, they often placed somewhere below.

As for what awards God of War Ragnarok did win, well, it started off strong by winning the platinum trophy for Best New Character with Thor while also taking the Silver position with Odin. Following on from this, God of War Ragnarok also got the platinum award for Best Story, Best Graphical Showcase, Best Art Direction, Best Audio Design, Soundtrack of the Year, Best Accessibility Features, Best Use of DualSense, Best PS4 Game of the Year, and if that wasn't enough, Best PS5 (opens in new tab) Game of the Year too. Phew! That was a lot to go through.

Clearly, there are a lot of God of War Ragnarok fans out there. Not only did the Santa Monica Studio game do well in PlayStation's awards, it also made several appearances during The Game Awards 2022 and The Golden Joysticks 2022 . That said, most of the time it lost out to the behemoth that is Elden Ring, which is also our Game of the Year for 2022.