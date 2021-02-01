God of War PS5 upgrade patch will enable 60FPS and 4K checkerboard this Tuesday

A God of War PS5 upgrade patch is coming tomorrow from Santa Monica Studio.

The update will enable a new default graphics setting that's meant to combine the best of both the original graphics options that were available on PS4 Pro. Here's what the God of War PS5 Enhanced Performance Experience will enable, assuming you have a compatible display.

Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard Resolution

2160p

If you prefer, you can always enable "Original Performance Experience" in the settings menu. This will lock the game to 30 FPS with 4K checkerboard resolution, matching up with the visuals from the "Favor Resolution" graphics mode back on PS4 Pro.

According to Santa Monica Studio's news post , the team has been working on this update since PS5 launched, hoping to enhance the enjoyment of longtime fans who pop in their PS4 discs as well as new players who are trying out God of War as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection .

Though it didn't mention it in this update, we also know that Santa Monica Studio is deep in the midst of work on God of War: Ragnarok , which is still set to be released sometime this year. Sony finally confirmed the title with a brief teaser during its showcase back in September, and we're still waiting to find out more details about the sequel.

If you're planning to pick up God of War back on PS5 once the update goes live, make sure you keep an eye out for any other teases the developers may have snuck into unusual places - it wouldn't be the first time .