Goblin Queen brings out Norman Osborn's Green in Gold Goblin #3

Norman Osborn just had his second outing as Gold Goblin (in which he absolutely did NOT want to hang out and "go Goblin Mode" with snacks and pajamas), Marvel has unveiled a new preview of January 4's Gold Goblin #3 which brings out Norman's Green Goblin side in another of the book's nightmare sequences that have hinted at an impending return to the villainous Green Goblin persona.

This time, it also involves Queen Goblin, the limited series' apparent main villain who is the embodiment of the "sins" that were purged from Norman Osborn leading to his current, outwardly heroic persona in which he has hired Peter Parker to OsCorp, and upgraded his Spider-Man gear.

Here's the preview of interior pages by writer Christopher Cantwell, artists Lan Medina, Scott Hanna, Wayne Faucher, Antonio Fabela, Andrew Crossley, Dee Cunniffe, and Pete Pantazis, and letterer Joe Sabino:

Gold Goblin is a tie-in to the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web in which the spider-clone Ben Reilly has become a villain named Chasm and teamed up with Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, who is herself a clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men.

They've launched an attack on Manhattan from Goblin Queen's demonic realm of Limbo to capture Peter Parker and Jean Grey and steal their souls, in the belief this will allow them to fully replace their progenitors.

