A Glass Onion mistake made it into the final cut

One Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery mistake involving Jessica Henwick made it into the final cut of the Netflix movie, director Rian Johnson has revealed. Warning, minor Glass Onion spoilers follow!

Towards the end of the film, the impressive array of glass artwork collected by tech billionaire Miles Bron is smashed by the cast. Henwick had one prop in particular to destroy, but accidentally dropped the sculpture.

"One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited," Johnson explained to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "It's a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I'm saying to her, 'Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to say one, two, three.' She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That's the take that's in the movie."

Henwick also revealed her reaction. "I broke into a cold sweat," she said. "I still have nightmares about that moment."

The sequel isn't the end of the Knives Out series – a third movie is confirmed, and, as Johnson told Total Film, the Benoit Blanc-led saga might not end at three. "As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves..." Johnson commented. "The second we feel like we’re repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we’ll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we're doing something new and surprising every time."

