Ghostrunner 2 wall runs its way onto PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 26

By Anne-Marie Ostler
A second slice of cyber ninja action is right around the corner

The launch date for Ghostrunner 2 has finally been revealed, and it’s only a couple of months away. 

Publisher 505 Games has announced that the follow-up to the acclaimed parkour action game Ghostrunner will be launching on October 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. 

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer which shows the sort of high-octane platforming you can expect from Ghostrunner 2. We also get another look at the newly added motorcycle sections, as well as some of the enemies and bosses that will be putting Jack through his paces. All in all, it looks just as brutal and, thankfully, just as brilliant as the first.

Preorders are now live, and there are multiple versions to choose from. Those wanting to get in on the action early can opt for the Brutal Edition, which costs $69.99 / £64.99 and offers 48 hours of early access starting Tuesday, October 24. This version also comes with the Season Pass featuring a "new game mode," four asset packs, and some additional skins for your sword and motorcycle.

Announced all the way back in 2021, Ghostrunner 2 has been a long time coming. It's joining what's already a jam-packed October release lineup which includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alone in the Dark, and Alan Wake 2, to name but a few. Better start clearing even more room in your calendar, folks!

