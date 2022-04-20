Ghostbusters VR is a 4-player paranormal pursuit coming to Meta Quest 2

Ghostbusters VR will let you and up to three friends wrangle highly chaotic spirits on Meta Quest 2.

The game was announced during Wednesday's Meta (formerly Oculus) VR showcase, showing off some frantic-looking gameplay involving several ghost hunters and one very wily ghoul. The four-legged red ghost has eyes on its hands and zips and swings around an indoor arena with the energy of a dying star, eluding its pursuers and making it really hard to grab a clear screenshot for this article.

Somewhat curiously, Ghostbusters VR has only been confirmed for Meta Quest 2, even though Sony Pictures owns the rights to the franchise. Sony has its own PSVR out already and the PSVR 2 is on the way, but promotional materials for Ghostbusters VR only mention Facebook's Meta Quest 2. That said, it's still possible it'll be announced for PSVR or PSVR 2 later on.

"Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality," reads the official synopsis. "Start your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe."

Developer nDreams confirmed that Ghostbusters VR will be playable in single-player as well as co-op, but the trailer definitely focuses on the multiplayer experience. It does make sense for nDreams to capitalize on the recent multiplayer horror renaissance spearheaded by popular indie games like Phasmophobia, Devour, and GTFO.

It doesn't seem like Ghostbusters VR brings back any familiar characters from the franchise, but instead stars its own cast of original ghostbusters similar to Illfonic's upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

