Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan has ideas for more sequels – but they might not be what you’d think

"I'm a greedy fan. I want more and more Ghostbusters fans, I'd be happy if these stories extended out in every direction. I'm happy that we're back in New York City, but I wouldn't mind seeing something that actually goes to other parts of the world," Kenan tells GamesRadar+. "I do feel like one of the things that we explore in this film is that there are mythologies that speak to not just ancient threats, but ancient ghost-busting that the team in 1984 were not the first to come together to find a way to stop a supernatural threat."

Frozen Empire sees the Spenglers (Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace) leave Oklahoma and return to New York City, where they suit up and become the city's newest Ghostbusters – while Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Venkman (Bill Murray), and Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) enjoy their retirement. Their period of rest and relaxation is cut short, however, when a terrifying new ghost threatens to bury the entire world under ice.

Added Kenan: "I'd love to explore how other cultures, or at least I'd love to see as a fan, how other cultures create specific threats and specific ways to deal with them in future installments."

Kenan penned the script with Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and son of OG director Ivan Reitman – whom the film is lovingly dedicated to. Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim reprise their roles from Afterlife, with Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, British comedian James Acaster, and Gossip Girl reboot star Emily Alyn Lind as new additions to the cast.

Wolfhard, who plays Trevor Spengler, also told GR+ what he'd want to see in another Ghostbusters movie, joking, "I’d like to see like just a completely new crazy location. Completely new cast. Cast. Get rid of those guys - they suck. That’s probably what it would be. The two of us [Mckenna and I]. But yeah, no, I’d like to see, I don’t know, more, just more action and fun and more ghost-busting."

