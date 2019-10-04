How to unlock the Ghost Recon Breakpoint locked doors

The Ghost Recon: Breakpoint locked doors are enigma. You might be asking, well how do you open all these locked doors? Don't worry, the answer is pretty straightforward.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint doors will come in all shapes and sizes, but almost all of them will have red or blue lights lining part of them. Blue is unlocked while red is locked. Some doors, like the one featured above, will also have a control pad that says "locked" or something similar on it. You won't be able to interact with these doors on your own.

In order to open these beauties, which usually have some sort of item, ammo, or weapon behind them, you'll need the help of an enemy. They don't have to be alive, per se, and this is Ghost Recon after all. You can either incapacitate an enemy by shooting their legs and then hold them hostage or kill one outright and pick up their body by clicking on the right control stick.

Then just carry the body over to the door and the biometric scanner will see the enemy, think you're them, and then open up. You can just walk in and loot to your heart's desire.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

However, there will also be plenty of doors that have red lights like this:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

These doors won't open no matter what you do, simply because there is nothing behind them. So don't waste your time with them.

The unlockable doors you can access though are spread out all over Auroa so make sure to poke around different areas when you are there. Breakpoint's map is gigantic so you may not end up in the same place twice.

