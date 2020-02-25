Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode delay pushes it back to Spring

Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode is still on the way, but it's going to take longer than Ubisoft thought.

One of the biggest sore spots when Ghost Recon Breakpoint first came out last year was that it didn't do enough with the survival aspects that were meant to set it apart from Ghost Recon Wildlands - not to mention The Division 2, that other loot-infused, military-themed, third-person open-world shooter from Ubisoft. A development roadmap shared in January said that a "new immersive experience" would push those elements to the fore, and that it would arrive by the end of February.

"We are in the process of creating an experience that will change the way you are able to play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint," Ubisoft said in an official news post last night. "The complexity of integrating this new mode has proven to be a challenge and we want to ensure that the experience will be a great one when it releases. The immersive mode will still release this Spring, we’ll share more firm timing as soon as we are able."

A new Engineer class, and possibly Breakpoint Episode 2, are planned to arrive in the same title update this spring. The last day of Spring will technically be Saturday, June 20, so that gives the developers of the game just under four months without needing another delay.

Beyond the name and emphasis on survival, we don't know much about Ghost Recon Breakpoint immersive mode. Back when Ubisoft published the results of a community server, it implied that the "more immersive and radical version" of Breakpoint would remove Gear Score and tiered loot from the game, or at least significantly alter the way it works. I can understand how finding an M4 carbine that is 10 points nicer than your last M4 carbine could interfere with the whole grounded military experience thing.