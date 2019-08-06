Get the wireless Logitech G533 headset for just $70

Expand your (likely) burgeoning headset collection with another strong wireless option in the form of this beauty from Logitech. It's on sale today for a great price, and brings comfort, reliability, and a sleek black frame together in one seriously affordable package.

You can snag the Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset right now for just $70 at Amazon, which is $80 off its normal price of $150. It's just $5 more than its lowest price of all time, so if you're in the market for a great pair of headphones for gaming or even a nice back-up headset, now's a great time to go ahead and lock your purchase in.

This particular model works in tandem with Logitech Gaming Software, which acts as a hub for most Logitech gaming peripherals. It lets you turn surround sound on and off, change up equalization preferences, and keep an eye on your battery life as well as tweak individual profile settings for games you play with the headset.

There's a wide variety of custom sound options for the audiophile in you to tweak as well, and a great mic that helps eliminate most background noise that somehow manages to break through in a quiet room.

Plus, you get about 30 feet on each charge with its great wireless range. It's easy to hook up and connect, and though you don't have a 3.5 mm jack option to hook it up with, you don't really need it to fall back on.

