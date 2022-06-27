Get the Razer Iskur X gaming chair for a record-equalling lowest ever price right now

Gaming chair deal alert! If you've been after a mid- to high-end gaming chair, from a known gaming hardware brand no less, then this Amazon deal on the Razer Iskur X is for you: the chair is just $249.99 (was $400) (opens in new tab) now which represents a $150 or 37% saving.

Now, for the full picture on price, we have seen the chair at this price before, and it's been at this level for a little bit but considering the seat was at its full price of $399 as recently as early May, we think the current price is worth jumping on. Plus, it has yo-yo-ed between this discounted rate and the full price so odds on are that it will do so again soon and shoot back up.

Despite the classic Razer 'X' moniker marking the chair out as the entry-level product of the range, the fact remains that the Razer Iskur X is one of the best gaming chairs on the market today. It's got Razer's chic black and green aesthetic, a cool design, and that robust boutique build quality associated with the brand. At this price, it's great value and an easy recommendation.

(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur X | $400 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - Yup, the chair has been at this price before, and for a little bit this month and last, but considering the Iskur X was at its full MSRP as recently as early May, this is a great opportunity to pick up a quality chair while it's on offer.



You can get a full and thorough rundown of the chair in our Razer Iskur X review, but, in short, we said it was a "remarkably comfortable gaming chair that both looks and feels exceptional".

For more cost-effective chair goodness, check out the best cheap gaming chair deals on models of all different makes and styles. We're also expecting to see a whole host of gaming chair discounts and deals in next month's Prime Day gaming deals, too.

