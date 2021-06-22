Get the perfect back to school cheap laptop in the HP Flash Sale

HP is currently running a 72-hour flash sale on all manner of PC peripherals - including these two great entry-level laptops - perfect for going back to school with. Prices start at just $299 and are on reliable products that won't let you down.

If all you're in the market for is a basic machine to study on then either of these laptops could be perfect for your needs. There's a choice of either an Intel or Ryzen chipset, complete with integrated graphics for faithful color reproduction and light business use.

These computers are lightweight in their operation and physical size, easily able to slide in and out of your bag - they're also rugged to take being in constant transit thanks to their thick plastic construction.

HP Laptop 14t-dq300 | $420 $299.99 at HP

If you've been looking for something clean and capable, this HP laptop can do just that. It's powered by a respectable Intel Celeron and should be quick enough to handle programs like the Microsoft Suite, Photoshop, and other student apps you may need. Features: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 720p HD screen. View Deal

HP Laptop - 14z-fq1000 | $550 $399.99 at HP

Spend another C-note and trade the Intel for an AMD Ryzen 3; featuring a faster clock speed and a bit more grunt where you need it. The other big improvement is the Full HD screen for crystal clear streaming and working. Features: Ryzen 3, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Full HD screenView Deal

