Get the New Apple iPad Air for its lowest price yet, plus more great iPad offers

The Black Friday deals are officially underway, and there are some fantastic Black Friday iPad deals right now. The New Apple iPad Air has been reduced to the lowest price we've seen it for so far to $559. As the latest iPad Air model to release, seeing $40 shaved off the price tag is very notable. Available in the sleek Space Grey finish, the iPad Air comes with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone to make the screen really pop. Along with the wide stereo sound, Wifi 6 support, and 12MP camera, it's a fantastically versatile tablet.

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Whether you're after a tablet for work or play, there's a great variety of Apple tablets on offer right now to suit your needs. After all, most of Apple's lineup offers versatility, so you can let your creative side flourish or get stuck into some of the best Apple Arcade games available.

With plenty of making the best gaming tablet list, there are sizeable savings on the New iPad Pro 12 inch and iPad Pro 11-inch models. The Pro packs some power, offering you up some fantastic features thanks to its A12 Bionic chip innards. If you're after something a little more affordable, there's also a great offer on the New Apple iPad. With support smart keyboards and the Apple Pencil, this more recent mainline iPad is perfect for mobile work or getting creative from your couch.

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) | $1,499 $1,399 at Amazon

If you're willing to splash out and spend a little more, you can currently make a sizable saving on the New Apple iPad Pro. Currently reduced by $100, the Pro is a sophisticated, powerful tablet. While this one has 1TB storage, you can also get 125GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants in both Silver and Space Grey with the same $100 saving.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | $799 $729 at Amazon

With a $70 price cut, it's a great time to pick up the slightly smaller iPad Pro. Available in Silver and Space Grey, with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, and 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras, the Pro is a versatile tablet that can be used for work and play. It's also packed with features to help you unleash your creative side.

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) | $329 $299 at Amazon

The more recent Apple iPad model is also on offer at the moment, with a great little saving of $30 on the Space Grey colorway. With an A12 Chip, Apple Pencil support, and up to 10 hours of battery life, this is a fantastic, more affordable tablet.

