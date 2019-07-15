Get over 34% off the amazing Razer Lancehead TE mouse - now just $53

***DEAL UPDATE***

This amazing deal sold out fast, but you can still grab the Razer Lancehead for $53 - a saving of $26.99. That's Prime Day. You can't sit around when a bargain pops up.



***ORIGINAL DEAL***

If you're in the market for a gaming mouse, finding one that works for you can be quite a challenge, but the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition - or Lancehead TE for short - is worth consideration, particularly this Prime Day. Amazon is offering this wired, ambidextrous mouse for just $35 right now, down a whopping $45 or 56% from its usual $79.99 RRP. Quite the bargain, and only available as part of the Amazon Prime Day game deals.

Not only is this great for left-handed users, it also comes with a high-precision 16k DPI optical sensor, complete with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments so you get exactly the kind of response you need on a game by game basis. Eight programmable buttons are dotted about - with some on either side of the mouse, highlighting that ambidextrous quality - which can be mapped to the most efficient / useful keys.

There's a rubberised wheel too, for easy use even with moist fingers - we've all had those sessions, right? - and the Lancehead Tournament Edition comes with durable mechanical switches, which have been tested up to 50 million clicks. That means you know it's with you for the long haul.

There are plenty of Razer mice on our guide to the best gaming mouse, and this is a strong contender for the best ambidextrous mouse, for those who point both ways.