Get one of our favourite portable drives for less with these cheap hard drive deals

Finding cheap hard drive deals to give your data extra room to breathe is essential for both PC and console players nowadays. Particularly when all our favourite games are taking up more and more space on our hard drives, with a number of recent releases - we're looking at you, Call of Duty - pushing the boundaries beyond the 100GB mark.

Thankfully things are a lot easier these days, as expanding the storage for our consoles is as simple as plugging in an external hard drive and following a quick automatic set up, and with a little help from these Amazon Prime Day gaming deals courtesy of Toshiba you can add on some additional terabytes without breaking the bank.

Toshiba hard drives: Save up to 20%

The external hard drives we have listed here all come highly recommended for upgrading current-gen consoles, especially as many only come with 500GB of storage as standard. They will also made great additions to the PS5 and Xbox Series X when they launch next month, especially if you plan to transfer a lot of games from an existing system.

All of the drives here are part of the Toshiba Canvio range, which features highly on our buying guides for both PS4 external hard drive and Xbox One external hard drive recommendations. The Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB starts us off with plenty of space for a selection of games at just $55.99, which is a 20% price reduction.

If you plan to actually use your external drive portably, then the Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB not only looks great, but its slimmer form and aluminum design mean less weight to carry around – and best of all, it costs the same $55.99 price as the previous drive.

However, if you want to make sure you have all the storage space you need for the foreseeable future, then the Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB should be your choice here. No only can you download to your heart's content without any fear of running out of room, but the $79.99 price tag makes it entirely affordable as well.

$70 $55.99 at Amazon

The Canvio range has always been a solid choice, and regularly appears highly in our roundups of hard drives for console expansion. For most of us 2TB will be plenty of space, for now or looking ahead to next-gen, and it means you'll no longer be scrabbling around for space.View Deal

$70 $55.99 at Amazon

If your hard drive is going to be visible and you want something a little more stylish to show off, then for the same price you can pick up this stylish device. Not only is it thinner than the Canvio Advance, but it also features a lightweight aluminum design for ultimate portability.View Deal

$100 $79.99 at Amazon

If you're a serial downloader of games and demos, then you can future-proof yourself by stepping up to a huge 4TB of storage space. No matter what device you're connecting it to, it'll take some serious time and dedication before you even get close to filling it up.View Deal

If you're still on the fence about which next-gen console to upgrade to, here's everything you need to know about PS5 vs Xbox Series X.